Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) Price Target Raised to $275.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Jefferies Financial Group from $250.00 to $275.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Loop Capital upped their target price on Workday from $180.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Workday from $225.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Workday from $250.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Workday from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Workday from $205.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Workday presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $234.47.

Get Workday alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on WDAY

Workday Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ WDAY opened at $224.42 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $225.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $204.81. Workday has a one year low of $128.72 and a one year high of $240.18. The firm has a market cap of $58.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -217.88, a P/E/G ratio of 13.14 and a beta of 1.27.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The software maker reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.19. Workday had a negative return on equity of 0.44% and a negative net margin of 4.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.17) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Workday will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Sayan Chakraborty sold 3,926 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.43, for a total value of $869,334.18. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 139,074 shares in the company, valued at $30,795,155.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 108,334 shares of Workday stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.37, for a total transaction of $22,573,555.58. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 216,666 shares in the company, valued at $45,146,694.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sayan Chakraborty sold 3,926 shares of Workday stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.43, for a total value of $869,334.18. Following the sale, the insider now owns 139,074 shares in the company, valued at $30,795,155.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 170,957 shares of company stock worth $36,069,800 over the last 90 days. 21.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Workday

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WDAY. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Workday during the first quarter worth $25,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in Workday during the first quarter worth $25,000. Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Workday in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Workday in the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Workday in the second quarter worth $29,000. 67.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Workday Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.