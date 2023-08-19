Zacks Research Comments on Avis Budget Group, Inc.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:CAR)

Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research boosted their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Avis Budget Group in a report released on Monday, August 14th. Zacks Research analyst S. Dey now expects that the business services provider will earn $10.28 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $9.03. The consensus estimate for Avis Budget Group’s current full-year earnings is $36.92 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Avis Budget Group’s Q4 2023 earnings at $5.18 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $34.19 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.42 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $5.69 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $13.18 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $8.33 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $28.62 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $6.25 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $23.00 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on CAR. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of Avis Budget Group in a report on Friday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Avis Budget Group from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Susquehanna decreased their price target on Avis Budget Group from $240.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Avis Budget Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $263.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Avis Budget Group in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $243.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:CAR opened at $227.44 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $224.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $202.20. The firm has a market cap of $8.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 2.38. Avis Budget Group has a 52-week low of $131.83 and a 52-week high of $251.26.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $11.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.79 by $1.22. The business had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. Avis Budget Group had a negative return on equity of 500.85% and a net margin of 18.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $15.94 earnings per share.

In other Avis Budget Group news, insider Patrick K. Rankin sold 14,917 shares of Avis Budget Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.55, for a total transaction of $3,021,438.35. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 59,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,086,563.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 37.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AXS Investments LLC purchased a new position in Avis Budget Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Avis Budget Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Avis Budget Group by 1,129.0% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 381 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new position in Avis Budget Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in Avis Budget Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.36% of the company’s stock.

Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary products and services to businesses and consumers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia, and Australasia. It operates the Avis brand, that offers vehicle rental and other mobility solutions to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; the Budget Truck brand, a local, and one-way truck and cargo van rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 19,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of approximately 415 dealer-operated and 390 company-operated locations that serve the light commercial and consumer sectors in the continental United States; and the Zipcar brand, a car sharing network.

