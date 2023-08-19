Zacks Research Comments on Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:CORT)

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research lifted their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for Corcept Therapeutics in a report released on Wednesday, August 16th. Zacks Research analyst A. Chakraborty now anticipates that the biotechnology company will earn $0.16 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.15. The consensus estimate for Corcept Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is $0.75 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Corcept Therapeutics’ Q4 2023 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.22 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.97 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Corcept Therapeutics from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Corcept Therapeutics from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Corcept Therapeutics from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH boosted their price target on shares of Corcept Therapeutics from $44.00 to $47.50 in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Corcept Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.44.

Corcept Therapeutics Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of CORT stock opened at $30.93 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.91 and a 200-day moving average of $23.37. Corcept Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $17.86 and a 12-month high of $31.90. The firm has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.27 and a beta of 0.51.

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.10. Corcept Therapeutics had a net margin of 22.02% and a return on equity of 19.57%. The business had revenue of $117.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Trading of Corcept Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CORT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Corcept Therapeutics by 2.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 216,081 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,866,000 after acquiring an additional 5,036 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 8.2% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 88,553 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,994,000 after buying an additional 6,684 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 15.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 103,241 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,325,000 after buying an additional 13,488 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 56.7% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 18,581 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 6,726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 3.3% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 31,845 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $716,000 after buying an additional 1,032 shares during the last quarter. 84.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Joseph Douglas Lyon sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.60, for a total transaction of $236,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,132 shares in the company, valued at $121,115.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Corcept Therapeutics news, CAO Joseph Douglas Lyon sold 10,000 shares of Corcept Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.60, for a total transaction of $236,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $121,115.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David L. Mahoney sold 25,000 shares of Corcept Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.95, for a total transaction of $773,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $349,642.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 58,717 shares of company stock worth $1,740,367. 19.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Corcept Therapeutics Company Profile

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated engages in discovery and development of drugs for the treatment of severe metabolic, oncologic, endocrine, and neurological disorders in the United States. It offers Korlym (mifepristone) tablets as a once-daily oral medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous Cushing's syndrome, who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance, and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.

