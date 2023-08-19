Zacks Research Weighs in on Esperion Therapeutics, Inc.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:ESPR)

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research boosted their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for Esperion Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Monday, August 14th. Zacks Research analyst A. Chakraborty now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($0.52) for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.58). The consensus estimate for Esperion Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.98) per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Esperion Therapeutics’ Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.48) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.19) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.44) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.42) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.15) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.05) EPS.
Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $25.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.64 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.05) EPS.
Read Our Latest Analysis on Esperion Therapeutics
Esperion Therapeutics Stock Performance
Shares of Esperion Therapeutics stock opened at $1.45 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.39. The company has a market cap of $155.14 million, a P/E ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 0.16. Esperion Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.12 and a fifty-two week high of $8.87.
Institutional Trading of Esperion Therapeutics
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ESPR. Wasatch Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Esperion Therapeutics by 95.0% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 13,354,186 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $21,233,000 after buying an additional 6,505,808 shares in the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $5,850,000. Braidwell LP acquired a new stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $21,141,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 8,147,380 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,804,000 after purchasing an additional 1,761,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 116.8% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,706,290 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,457,952 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.48% of the company’s stock.
Esperion Therapeutics Company Profile
Esperion Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for the treatment of patients with elevated low density lipoprotein cholesterol. Its lead product candidates are NEXLETOL (bempedoic acid) and NEXLIZET (bempedoic acid and ezetimibe) tablets for the treatment of patients with atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease or heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Esperion Therapeutics
- Why Consider Investing in Nanotechnology Stocks
- 8 Best Artificial Intelligence Stocks Under $10
- What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?
- What Ross Stores Earnings Say About The Saver Shopping Economy
- The How And Why of Investing in Oil Stocks
- 6 Largest Healthcare REITs to Buy and How to Invest
Receive News & Ratings for Esperion Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Esperion Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.