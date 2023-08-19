Zacks Research Weighs in on Esperion Therapeutics, Inc.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:ESPR)

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research boosted their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for Esperion Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Monday, August 14th. Zacks Research analyst A. Chakraborty now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($0.52) for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.58). The consensus estimate for Esperion Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.98) per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Esperion Therapeutics’ Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.48) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.19) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.44) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.42) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.15) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.05) EPS.

Get Esperion Therapeutics alerts:

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $25.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.64 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.05) EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on ESPR. Northland Securities upgraded shares of Esperion Therapeutics from an “under perform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Bank of America upgraded shares of Esperion Therapeutics from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $1.25 to $4.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Esperion Therapeutics from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.88.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Esperion Therapeutics

Esperion Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of Esperion Therapeutics stock opened at $1.45 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.39. The company has a market cap of $155.14 million, a P/E ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 0.16. Esperion Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.12 and a fifty-two week high of $8.87.

Institutional Trading of Esperion Therapeutics

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ESPR. Wasatch Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Esperion Therapeutics by 95.0% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 13,354,186 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $21,233,000 after buying an additional 6,505,808 shares in the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $5,850,000. Braidwell LP acquired a new stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $21,141,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 8,147,380 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,804,000 after purchasing an additional 1,761,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 116.8% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,706,290 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,457,952 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.48% of the company’s stock.

Esperion Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for the treatment of patients with elevated low density lipoprotein cholesterol. Its lead product candidates are NEXLETOL (bempedoic acid) and NEXLIZET (bempedoic acid and ezetimibe) tablets for the treatment of patients with atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease or heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Esperion Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Esperion Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.