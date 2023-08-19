Zacks Research Weighs in on The Aaron’s Company, Inc.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NYSE:AAN)

The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research lowered their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Aaron’s in a report released on Monday, August 14th. Zacks Research analyst P. Dhar now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.18. The consensus estimate for Aaron’s’ current full-year earnings is $1.24 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Aaron’s’ Q1 2024 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.28 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.35 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.45 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.73 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Loop Capital lowered Aaron’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Aaron’s in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Aaron’s from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Aaron’s from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Aaron’s in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Aaron’s currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.36.

Aaron's Stock Performance

Shares of AAN stock opened at $12.47 on Thursday. Aaron’s has a 12 month low of $7.64 and a 12 month high of $16.16. The stock has a market cap of $384.95 million, a PE ratio of -155.88 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.90.

Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.21. Aaron’s had a negative net margin of 0.10% and a positive return on equity of 6.43%. The firm had revenue of $530.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $547.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Aaron's Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 14th will be given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 13th. Aaron’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -625.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Aaron’s news, Director John W. Robinson sold 3,928 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $54,992.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 316,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,432,456. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aaron's

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Aaron’s by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 382,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,575,000 after purchasing an additional 61,329 shares during the last quarter. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC grew its stake in shares of Aaron’s by 30.7% during the 4th quarter. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC now owns 31,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 7,350 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Aaron’s by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 28,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 3,186 shares during the period. CenterBook Partners LP grew its stake in shares of Aaron’s by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 79,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $952,000 after acquiring an additional 1,780 shares during the period. Finally, Palisade Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Aaron’s by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Palisade Capital Management LP now owns 1,132,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,533,000 after acquiring an additional 164,424 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.25% of the company’s stock.

About Aaron's

Headquartered in Atlanta, The Aaron’s Company, Inc (NYSE: AAN) is a leading, technology-enabled, omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions. Aaron’s engages in direct-to-consumer sales and lease ownership of furniture, appliances, consumer electronics and accessories through its approximately 1,300 company-operated and franchised stores in 47 states and Canada, as well as its e-commerce platform, Aarons.com.

See Also

