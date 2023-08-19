Zacks Research Weighs in on The Mosaic Company’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NYSE:MOS)

The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research dropped their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Mosaic in a research note issued to investors on Monday, August 14th. Zacks Research analyst M. Agrawal now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $0.84 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.14. The consensus estimate for Mosaic’s current full-year earnings is $3.89 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Mosaic’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.81 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.96 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.12 EPS and Q2 2025 earnings at $1.08 EPS.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.03). Mosaic had a return on equity of 20.21% and a net margin of 12.89%. The business had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.64 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Mosaic from $42.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, June 30th. Berenberg Bank cut their price target on shares of Mosaic from $47.00 to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Mosaic from $65.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Mosaic from $42.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Mosaic from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.71.

MOS opened at $39.54 on Thursday. Mosaic has a 12-month low of $31.44 and a 12-month high of $63.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.14 billion, a PE ratio of 6.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $37.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.88.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in Mosaic by 64,942.3% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,380,407,544 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,314,264,000 after buying an additional 1,378,285,221 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mosaic by 4.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,240,911 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $988,432,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197,588 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Mosaic by 4.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,064,594 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $632,261,000 after acquiring an additional 748,511 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Mosaic by 2.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,230,422 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $332,410,000 after acquiring an additional 160,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in Mosaic in the first quarter valued at approximately $412,663,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.83% of the company’s stock.

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

