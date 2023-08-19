Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) Position Decreased by Tredje AP fonden

Tredje AP fonden decreased its holdings in shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Free Report) by 72.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,348 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,859 shares during the period. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $2,144,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ZS. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 0.6% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 66,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,729,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 46.5% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after buying an additional 1,469 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 3.7% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 4,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 1.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 507,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,323,000 after buying an additional 5,332 shares during the period. Finally, Hudson Value Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 7.7% in the first quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC now owns 2,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.19% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Zscaler news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 2,496 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $374,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 142,899 shares in the company, valued at $21,434,850. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Andrew William Fraser Brown sold 5,632 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.85, for a total value of $849,587.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,145 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,491,423.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert Schlossman sold 2,496 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $374,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 142,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,434,850. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 102,111 shares of company stock worth $15,337,106 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 19.80% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of Zscaler stock opened at $136.21 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $148.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $128.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.96. Zscaler, Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.93 and a 1 year high of $194.21.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $418.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $411.55 million. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 18.20% and a negative return on equity of 39.82%. Zscaler’s quarterly revenue was up 46.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.61) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Zscaler, Inc. will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on ZS. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Zscaler from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Zscaler from $155.00 to $162.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Zscaler from $150.00 to $175.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Zscaler from $175.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Zscaler from $145.00 to $148.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.97.

About Zscaler

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. It offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

