Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE) Downgraded by HC Wainwright to “Neutral”

HC Wainwright downgraded shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Zynerba Pharmaceuticals’ Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.81) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.50) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.51) EPS, FY2026 earnings at $0.23 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $1.54 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on ZYNE. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. They issued a sell rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zynerba Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $1.11.

ZYNE opened at $1.32 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $71.20 million, a P/E ratio of -1.65 and a beta of 1.76. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.43. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.25 and a 1-year high of $1.38.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.02). Research analysts expect that Zynerba Pharmaceuticals will post -0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 11.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,178,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,595,000 after purchasing an additional 232,000 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 124.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 736,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $840,000 after acquiring an additional 408,200 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $346,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 104.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 132,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 67,762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 66.1% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 83,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 33,418 shares in the last quarter. 11.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company. The company focuses on developing pharmaceutically produced transdermal cannabinoid therapies for rare and near-rare neuropsychiatric disorders. It is developing Zygel, a pharmaceutically produced cannabidiol formulated as a permeation-enhanced gel for transdermal delivery.

