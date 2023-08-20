10,802 Shares in Tri-Continental Co. (NYSE:TY) Bought by Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Tri-Continental Co. (NYSE:TY – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,802 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $287,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Tri-Continental by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 697,482 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $17,877,000 after buying an additional 31,678 shares during the period. Bard Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Tri-Continental by 0.4% in the first quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 621,189 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $16,493,000 after buying an additional 2,241 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Tri-Continental by 1.5% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 451,748 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $13,931,000 after buying an additional 6,840 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Tri-Continental by 7.3% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 398,546 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $10,581,000 after buying an additional 27,100 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Tri-Continental by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 326,201 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $8,360,000 after buying an additional 49,334 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 9.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Tri-Continental alerts:

Tri-Continental Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE TY opened at $27.45 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $27.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.94. Tri-Continental Co. has a 1-year low of $25.23 and a 1-year high of $29.53.

Insider Activity

About Tri-Continental

In related news, Portfolio Manager Raghavendran Sivaraman acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $27.07 per share, for a total transaction of $81,210.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the portfolio manager now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,210. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 8.66% of the company’s stock.

(Free Report)

Tri-Continental Corporation is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Columbia Management Investment Advisers, LLC. It primarily invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in stocks of companies that operate across diversified sectors. It seeks to invest in stocks of large-cap companies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tri-Continental Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tri-Continental and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.