10,802 Shares in Tri-Continental Co. (NYSE:TY) Bought by Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Tri-Continental Co. (NYSE:TY – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,802 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $287,000.
Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Tri-Continental by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 697,482 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $17,877,000 after buying an additional 31,678 shares during the period. Bard Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Tri-Continental by 0.4% in the first quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 621,189 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $16,493,000 after buying an additional 2,241 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Tri-Continental by 1.5% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 451,748 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $13,931,000 after buying an additional 6,840 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Tri-Continental by 7.3% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 398,546 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $10,581,000 after buying an additional 27,100 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Tri-Continental by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 326,201 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $8,360,000 after buying an additional 49,334 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 9.53% of the company’s stock.
Tri-Continental Trading Up 0.4 %
Shares of NYSE TY opened at $27.45 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $27.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.94. Tri-Continental Co. has a 1-year low of $25.23 and a 1-year high of $29.53.
Insider Activity
About Tri-Continental
Tri-Continental Corporation is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Columbia Management Investment Advisers, LLC. It primarily invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in stocks of companies that operate across diversified sectors. It seeks to invest in stocks of large-cap companies.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Tri-Continental
- Technology Stocks Explained: Here’s What to Know About Tech
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/14 – 8/18
- Most Volatile Stocks, What Investors Need to Know
- 8 Best Artificial Intelligence Stocks Under $10
- With Risk Tolerance, One Size Does Not Fit All
- What Ross Stores Earnings Say About The Saver Shopping Economy
Receive News & Ratings for Tri-Continental Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tri-Continental and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.