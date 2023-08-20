1,149 Shares in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) Bought by Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,149 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $356,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WAT. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Waters by 79.6% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,504,592 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $467,011,000 after buying an additional 666,851 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Waters during the 4th quarter worth $215,981,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Waters by 106.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 802,584 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $274,950,000 after acquiring an additional 414,334 shares during the period. Robeco Schweiz AG boosted its position in Waters by 103.1% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 275,172 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $85,202,000 after acquiring an additional 139,659 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in Waters by 64.5% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 284,551 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $88,106,000 after acquiring an additional 111,521 shares during the period. 90.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WAT. StockNews.com began coverage on Waters in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America reduced their price target on Waters from $350.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Waters from $345.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Waters from $345.00 to $288.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Waters from $275.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $322.00.

In other news, Director Christopher A. Kuebler sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.48, for a total transaction of $1,165,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,192,065.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE WAT opened at $270.00 on Friday. Waters Co. has a 12 month low of $248.18 and a 12 month high of $353.70. The company has a market cap of $15.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $274.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $290.41.

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.21. Waters had a return on equity of 124.03% and a net margin of 22.54%. The business had revenue of $740.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $733.51 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Waters Co. will post 12.24 EPS for the current year.

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

