19,626 Shares in DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH) Bought by Capula Management Ltd

Capula Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 19,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $183,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DISH. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DISH Network by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,323,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $864,788,000 after acquiring an additional 597,587 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in DISH Network by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,377,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,363,000 after buying an additional 60,442 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its position in DISH Network by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 4,296,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,327,000 after buying an additional 472,256 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in DISH Network by 42.5% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,957,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,557,000 after buying an additional 1,179,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in DISH Network by 1.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,850,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,210,000 after acquiring an additional 53,552 shares during the last quarter. 98.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get DISH Network alerts:

Insider Activity at DISH Network

In related news, Director James Defranco acquired 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,800,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 304,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,827,852. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director James Defranco acquired 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.00 per share, with a total value of $1,800,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 304,642 shares in the company, valued at $1,827,852. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas A. Cullen sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.43, for a total transaction of $160,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 276,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,775,001.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,047 shares of company stock valued at $320,135 over the last ninety days. 55.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DISH Network Price Performance

DISH opened at $6.69 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. DISH Network Co. has a 12-month low of $5.83 and a 12-month high of $19.89. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.55.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. DISH Network had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 9.90%. The company had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that DISH Network Co. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DISH. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of DISH Network from $10.00 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Raymond James dropped their target price on DISH Network from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Citigroup cut DISH Network from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $18.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on DISH Network from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on DISH Network from $16.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.64.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on DISH

DISH Network Company Profile

(Free Report)

DISH Network Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pay-TV services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Pay-TV and Wireless. It offers video services under the DISH TV brand; and programming packages that include programming through national broadcast networks, local broadcast networks, and national and regional cable networks, as well as regional and specialty sports channels, premium movie channels, and Latino and international programming packages.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for DISH Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DISH Network and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.