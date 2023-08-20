2,229 Shares in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) Acquired by Capula Management Ltd

Capula Management Ltd bought a new position in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 2,229 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EEFT. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,866,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 18.5% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,764,637 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $359,818,000 after acquiring an additional 431,262 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 139.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 569,056 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $74,062,000 after acquiring an additional 331,067 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 85.7% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 520,484 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,123,000 after acquiring an additional 240,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 10,281.6% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 234,831 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $22,163,000 after acquiring an additional 232,569 shares during the last quarter. 95.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EEFT has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $119.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. TheStreet lowered shares of Euronet Worldwide from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. 22nd Century Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a report on Friday, May 19th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $155.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.50.

Euronet Worldwide Trading Up 0.3 %

EEFT opened at $83.57 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $105.03 and its 200-day moving average is $108.54. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.60 and a 52-week high of $121.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $939.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $922.29 million. Euronet Worldwide had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 24.92%. Analysts expect that Euronet Worldwide, Inc. will post 6.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Michael J. Brown sold 50,000 shares of Euronet Worldwide stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.69, for a total value of $6,034,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,487,361 shares in the company, valued at $179,509,599.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

Euronet Worldwide Company Profile

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Electronic Fund Transfer Processing, epay, and Money Transfer.The Electronic Fund Transfer Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

Further Reading

