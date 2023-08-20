358 Shares in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Purchased by WealthPLAN Partners LLC

WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 358 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $72,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,003,836 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,519,719,000 after acquiring an additional 149,012 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,416,910 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,304,561,000 after acquiring an additional 450,250 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,022,629 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,801,441,000 after acquiring an additional 147,220 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Salesforce in the 4th quarter worth about $1,420,381,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Salesforce by 125,717.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,260,412 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,360,428,000 after purchasing an additional 10,252,257 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CRM shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $240.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on shares of Salesforce from $145.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Salesforce from $245.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Societe Generale downgraded shares of Salesforce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Salesforce from $225.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $224.28.

Salesforce Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CRM opened at $204.83 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $199.50 billion, a PE ratio of 539.03, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s fifty day moving average is $216.13 and its 200 day moving average is $199.60. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52 week low of $126.34 and a 52 week high of $238.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $8.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.17 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 5.75%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Salesforce news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 24,281 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.35, for a total value of $5,156,070.35. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 34,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,258,123. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.12, for a total transaction of $3,076,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 16,086,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,299,594,369.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 24,281 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.35, for a total transaction of $5,156,070.35. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,258,123. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,186,018 shares of company stock valued at $252,710,698 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Company Profile

(Free Report)

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.