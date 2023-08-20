3,635 Shares in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) Purchased by Impax Asset Management Group plc

Impax Asset Management Group plc bought a new position in shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 3,635 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Park Place Capital Corp boosted its position in Exact Sciences by 189.2% in the 1st quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 376 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Exact Sciences by 15,466.7% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 467 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exact Sciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Exact Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Exact Sciences by 42.2% in the 4th quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 549 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Exact Sciences

In other news, insider Brian Baranick sold 1,350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.04, for a total transaction of $114,804.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $754,389.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Brian Baranick sold 1,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.04, for a total transaction of $114,804.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $754,389.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director James Edward Doyle sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.42, for a total value of $194,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 52,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,076,556.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,352 shares of company stock worth $683,539. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on EXAS. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Exact Sciences from $99.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Benchmark downgraded Exact Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Exact Sciences from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Exact Sciences in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Exact Sciences from $100.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.00.

Exact Sciences Stock Performance

NASDAQ EXAS opened at $83.37 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $15.06 billion, a PE ratio of -34.31 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Exact Sciences Co. has a twelve month low of $29.27 and a twelve month high of $100.77. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.49.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The medical research company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $622.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $601.14 million. Exact Sciences had a negative return on equity of 14.08% and a negative net margin of 18.76%. The company’s revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.94) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Exact Sciences Co. will post -1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Exact Sciences Profile

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX Breast Recurrence Score Test; Oncotype DX Breast DCIS Score Test; Oncotype DX Colon Recurrence Score Test; OncoExTra Test for tumor profiling for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, relapsed, or recurrent cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

