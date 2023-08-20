3,949 Shares in Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR) Purchased by Capula Management Ltd

Capula Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 3,949 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in KMPR. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kemper by 1.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,282,296 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $259,207,000 after buying an additional 104,065 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Kemper by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,276,299 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $217,701,000 after acquiring an additional 182,998 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Kemper by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,866,802 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $239,447,000 after acquiring an additional 70,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Kemper by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,803,995 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $74,433,000 after purchasing an additional 21,964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of Kemper by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,499,836 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $73,792,000 after purchasing an additional 62,773 shares in the last quarter. 79.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kemper alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on KMPR. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Kemper from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Kemper in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on Kemper from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.00.

Kemper Stock Down 3.3 %

NYSE:KMPR opened at $45.58 on Friday. Kemper Co. has a 52 week low of $40.65 and a 52 week high of $68.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $48.03 and a 200-day moving average of $51.83.

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The insurance provider reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.12. Kemper had a negative return on equity of 5.55% and a negative net margin of 5.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.62) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Kemper Co. will post -0.43 EPS for the current year.

Kemper Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 11th. Kemper’s payout ratio is -25.67%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Susan D. Whiting sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.21, for a total transaction of $69,315.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,531 shares in the company, valued at $486,637.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Kemper Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, engages in the provision of insurance products to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life & Health Insurance.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kemper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kemper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.