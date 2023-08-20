44,046 Shares in Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) Acquired by Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 44,046 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $403,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. owned about 0.09% of Hawaiian at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of HA. U S Global Investors Inc. lifted its holdings in Hawaiian by 50.1% during the 1st quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 7,167,513 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $65,920,000 after buying an additional 2,392,279 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hawaiian by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,538,996 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $72,838,000 after purchasing an additional 44,393 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Hawaiian by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,845,245 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $56,051,000 after purchasing an additional 185,579 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Hawaiian by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,170,999 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $42,767,000 after purchasing an additional 259,426 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hawaiian by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,192,535 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $12,235,000 after purchasing an additional 162,758 shares during the period. 96.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on HA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Hawaiian from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com began coverage on Hawaiian in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Shares of Hawaiian stock opened at $9.06 on Friday. Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.34 and a 12 month high of $16.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.23. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.57.

Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The transportation company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $706.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $698.81 million. Hawaiian had a negative return on equity of 59.17% and a negative net margin of 6.09%. Hawaiian’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.90) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. will post -3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Aaron J. Alter sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.90, for a total value of $32,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 117,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,282,908.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Hawaiian Airlines, Inc, engages in the scheduled air transportation of passengers and cargo. It provides daily services on North America routes between the State of Hawai'i and Long Beach, Los Angeles, Oakland, Sacramento, San Diego, San Francisco, and San Jose, California; Las Vegas, Nevada; Seattle, Washington; Portland, Oregon; Phoenix, Arizona; New York City, New York; Austin, Texas; and Boston, Massachusetts.

