4,840 Shares in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) Acquired by Capula Management Ltd

Capula Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 4,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AGO. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Assured Guaranty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Assured Guaranty in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Assured Guaranty by 65.2% in the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in Assured Guaranty in the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, State of Wyoming purchased a new position in Assured Guaranty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $95,000. 88.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Assured Guaranty in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Assured Guaranty Price Performance

AGO stock opened at $58.68 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 1.11. Assured Guaranty Ltd. has a twelve month low of $45.21 and a twelve month high of $67.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Assured Guaranty Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 15th. Assured Guaranty’s payout ratio is currently 21.96%.

Assured Guaranty Company Profile

Assured Guaranty Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides credit protection products to public finance, infrastructure, and structured finance markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Insurance and Asset Management. It offers financial guaranty insurance that protects holders of debt instruments and other monetary obligations from defaults in scheduled payments.

