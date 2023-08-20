5,240 Shares in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) Purchased by Capula Management Ltd

Capula Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 5,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in WillScot Mobile Mini by 453.0% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in WillScot Mobile Mini in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in WillScot Mobile Mini in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in WillScot Mobile Mini in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new stake in WillScot Mobile Mini in the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.61% of the company’s stock.

WSC has been the subject of several research reports. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $53.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.20.

In related news, Director Jeffrey Sagansky sold 100,000 shares of WillScot Mobile Mini stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.18, for a total transaction of $4,718,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,497,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,819,547.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Sally J. Shanks sold 10,541 shares of WillScot Mobile Mini stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.08, for a total transaction of $496,270.28. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 23,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,126,718.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey Sagansky sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.18, for a total transaction of $4,718,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,497,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,819,547.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ WSC opened at $41.78 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.24 billion, a PE ratio of 17.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. has a 1 year low of $37.81 and a 1 year high of $53.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $46.39 and its 200-day moving average is $46.39.

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $582.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $582.79 million. WillScot Mobile Mini had a net margin of 21.93% and a return on equity of 22.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. Equities analysts expect that WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides work space and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in two segments, Modular Solutions and Storage Solutions. The company leases modular space and portable storage units to customers in the commercial and industrial, construction, retail and wholesale trade, education, energy and natural resources, government, institutions, healthcare, and other end markets.

