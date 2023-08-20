650 Shares in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) Purchased by South Dakota Investment Council

South Dakota Investment Council purchased a new position in shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 650 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Allegion by 2.1% during the first quarter. Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc. now owns 664,483 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $70,920,000 after purchasing an additional 13,869 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Allegion by 19.1% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 45,796 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $4,888,000 after buying an additional 7,348 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new position in Allegion in the first quarter valued at about $334,000. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its holdings in Allegion by 4.1% in the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 2,881,552 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $307,548,000 after buying an additional 113,226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Triodos Investment Management BV purchased a new position in Allegion in the first quarter valued at about $12,274,000. 91.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ALLE shares. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Allegion from $120.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Allegion in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Allegion from $126.00 to $132.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Allegion has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO John H. Stone bought 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $116.62 per share, for a total transaction of $2,040,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 94,248 shares in the company, valued at $10,991,201.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO John H. Stone purchased 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $116.62 per share, for a total transaction of $2,040,850.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 94,248 shares in the company, valued at $10,991,201.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Jennifer L. Hawes sold 750 shares of Allegion stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.50, for a total transaction of $88,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $527,340. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Allegion Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of ALLE opened at $107.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $112.01. Allegion plc has a 1-year low of $87.33 and a 1-year high of $128.36. The stock has a market cap of $9.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.11.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.04. Allegion had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 59.20%. The firm had revenue of $912.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $936.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.37 earnings per share. Allegion’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Allegion plc will post 6.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Allegion Company Profile

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door controls and systems and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors, accessories, and other.

Featured Stories

