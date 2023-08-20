8,586 Shares in Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) Acquired by Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 8,586 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $447,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Bank of Hawaii by 5,563.6% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 623 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 160.9% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 647 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii during the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 72.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 707 shares of the bank’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 27.9% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 710 shares of the bank’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. 73.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bank of Hawaii Stock Performance

Shares of BOH opened at $54.19 on Friday. Bank of Hawaii Co. has a one year low of $30.83 and a one year high of $84.17. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 10.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.03.

Bank of Hawaii Dividend Announcement

Bank of Hawaii ( NYSE:BOH Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The bank reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $243.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.52 million. Bank of Hawaii had a return on equity of 18.03% and a net margin of 23.76%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.38 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Bank of Hawaii Co. will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.17%. Bank of Hawaii’s payout ratio is 55.56%.

Insider Activity at Bank of Hawaii

In other Bank of Hawaii news, Director Robert W. Wo, Jr. acquired 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $39.85 per share, for a total transaction of $259,025.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 42,539 shares in the company, valued at $1,695,179.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on BOH shares. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Bank of Hawaii from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Bank of Hawaii from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Odeon Capital Group started coverage on Bank of Hawaii in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set a “sell” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Bank of Hawaii to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bank of Hawaii presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.80.

About Bank of Hawaii

(Free Report)

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides various financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates in three segments: Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; residential mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, automobile loans and leases, personal lines of credit, installment loans, small business loans and leases, and credit cards; private and international client banking, investment, credit, and trust services to individuals and families, and high-net-worth individuals; investment management; institutional investment advisory services to corporations, government entities, and foundations; and brokerage offerings, including equities, mutual funds, life insurance, and annuity products.

