9,712 Shares in NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX) Purchased by WealthPLAN Partners LLC

WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new stake in NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 9,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEX. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 55,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 2,059 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in NexTier Oilfield Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,890,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 62.2% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 2,411 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 18.6% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,120,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,907,000 after purchasing an additional 803,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 38.0% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 60,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 16,724 shares during the last quarter.

Get NexTier Oilfield Solutions alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

NEX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $18.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $9.75 to $11.30 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NexTier Oilfield Solutions has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.48.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions stock opened at $11.05 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.14, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 2.13. NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.66 and a 52 week high of $11.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.37.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $945.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $948.66 million. NexTier Oilfield Solutions had a net margin of 17.59% and a return on equity of 61.01%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at NexTier Oilfield Solutions

In related news, CEO Robert Wayne Drummond, Jr. sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.69, for a total value of $2,922,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,528,252 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,865,265.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Robert Wayne Drummond, Jr. sold 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.56, for a total value of $1,445,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,403,252 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,221,593.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Robert Wayne Drummond, Jr. sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.69, for a total transaction of $2,922,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,528,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,865,265.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 481,491 shares of company stock worth $5,610,901 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

About NexTier Oilfield Solutions

(Free Report)

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides well completion and production services in various active and demanding basins. The company operates in two segments, Completion Services, and Well Construction and Intervention Services. The Completion Services segment offers hydraulic fracturing services to enhance production of oil and natural gas from formations with low permeability and restricted flow of hydrocarbons; wireline services; and perforating, pumpdown, pipe recovery, pressure pumping, and wellsite make-up and pressure testing services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NexTier Oilfield Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexTier Oilfield Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.