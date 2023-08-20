Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Shares Acquired by Resources Investment Advisors LLC.

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 233.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,367 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,063 shares during the quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $1,468,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. 13.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on BABA shares. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Alibaba Group from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on Alibaba Group from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. UBS Group raised their target price on Alibaba Group from $110.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, August 11th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on Alibaba Group from $175.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on Alibaba Group from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alibaba Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.64.

Alibaba Group Trading Down 2.9 %

BABA opened at $88.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $225.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.68. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52 week low of $58.01 and a 52 week high of $121.30. The business’s 50 day moving average is $91.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The specialty retailer reported $17.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $14.59 by $2.78. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 9.45%. The company had revenue of $234.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.06 EPS for the current year.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

