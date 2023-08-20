Alpha Tau Medical (NASDAQ:DRTS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

Alpha Tau Medical (NASDAQ:DRTS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by HC Wainwright in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $9.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target points to a potential upside of 143.24% from the stock’s current price.

Alpha Tau Medical Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ DRTS opened at $3.70 on Friday. Alpha Tau Medical has a 1 year low of $2.75 and a 1 year high of $10.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.98 and its 200-day moving average is $3.57.

Alpha Tau Medical (NASDAQ:DRTS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 23rd. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.03). As a group, analysts predict that Alpha Tau Medical will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Alpha Tau Medical by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 33,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 6,470 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Alpha Tau Medical by 1,301.3% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 337,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,476,000 after buying an additional 313,657 shares during the period. Atalaya Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Alpha Tau Medical during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $322,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new stake in Alpha Tau Medical during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $87,000. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alpha Tau Medical during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Alpha Tau Medical Ltd., a clinical-stage oncology therapeutics company, engages in research, development, and commercialization of diffusing alpha-emitters radiation therapy (Alpha DaRT) for the treatment of solid cancer In Israel and the United States. Its Alpha-DaRT technology used in clinical trials for skin, oral, pancreatic, prostate, and breast cancers; and preclinical studies for brain, hepatic cell carcinoma, glioblastoma multiforme, lung cancer, and others.

