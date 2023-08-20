Alpha Tau Medical (NASDAQ:DRTS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

Alpha Tau Medical (NASDAQ:DRTS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by HC Wainwright in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $9.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target points to a potential upside of 143.24% from the stock’s current price.
Alpha Tau Medical Stock Up 2.8 %
Shares of NASDAQ DRTS opened at $3.70 on Friday. Alpha Tau Medical has a 1 year low of $2.75 and a 1 year high of $10.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.98 and its 200-day moving average is $3.57.
Alpha Tau Medical (NASDAQ:DRTS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 23rd. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.03). As a group, analysts predict that Alpha Tau Medical will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Alpha Tau Medical
Alpha Tau Medical Ltd., a clinical-stage oncology therapeutics company, engages in research, development, and commercialization of diffusing alpha-emitters radiation therapy (Alpha DaRT) for the treatment of solid cancer In Israel and the United States. Its Alpha-DaRT technology used in clinical trials for skin, oral, pancreatic, prostate, and breast cancers; and preclinical studies for brain, hepatic cell carcinoma, glioblastoma multiforme, lung cancer, and others.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Alpha Tau Medical
- What Are Utility Stocks? An Overview of the Utilities Sector
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/14 – 8/18
- What Are Defense Contractor Stocks? How to Invest in Defense
- 8 Best Artificial Intelligence Stocks Under $10
- Stock Splits, Do They Really Impact Investors?
- What Ross Stores Earnings Say About The Saver Shopping Economy
Receive News & Ratings for Alpha Tau Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha Tau Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.