Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Shares Acquired by Resources Investment Advisors LLC.

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,279 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $1,663,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Altria Group by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,630,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,243,000 after acquiring an additional 116,654 shares in the last quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 21,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $961,000 after purchasing an additional 1,941 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 440.5% in the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 3,903 shares during the last quarter. Cascade Investment Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,156,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 28.5% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 127,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,692,000 after purchasing an additional 28,273 shares during the last quarter. 58.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MO opened at $42.91 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $44.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.51. The company has a market cap of $76.15 billion, a PE ratio of 11.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.59. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.35 and a 52 week high of $51.57.

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.31. The firm had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.43 billion. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 225.61% and a net margin of 27.40%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Altria Group in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco products and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; and on! oral nicotine pouches.

