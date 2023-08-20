Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) CFO Eric J. Hyllengren Sells 8,186 Shares

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA – Get Free Report) CFO Eric J. Hyllengren sold 8,186 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.65, for a total transaction of $13,506.90. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 217,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $359,627.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Atara Biotherapeutics Trading Down 6.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ ATRA opened at $1.49 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.66. The stock has a market cap of $150.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 1.00. Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.45 and a 12 month high of $5.64.

Get Atara Biotherapeutics alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Atara Biotherapeutics by 334.0% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,041 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 6,958 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in Atara Biotherapeutics during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Atara Biotherapeutics by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,469 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 2,909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in Atara Biotherapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ATRA shares. StockNews.com began coverage on Atara Biotherapeutics in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target (up previously from $27.00) on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th.

Read Our Latest Report on Atara Biotherapeutics

Atara Biotherapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc develops therapies for patients with solid tumors, hematologic cancers, and autoimmune diseases in the United States. Its lead product includes Tab-cel (tabelecleucel), a T-cell immunotherapy program that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of epstein-barr virus (EBV) driven post-transplant lymphoproliferative disease, as well as nasopharyngeal carcinoma.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Atara Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atara Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.