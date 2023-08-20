Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on AXON. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise from $256.00 to $239.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise from $227.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise from $237.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $240.00 price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Axon Enterprise from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $236.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Axon Enterprise has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $237.91.

Axon Enterprise stock opened at $200.10 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a current ratio of 3.38. The firm has a market cap of $14.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 149.33 and a beta of 0.88. Axon Enterprise has a 1 year low of $109.31 and a 1 year high of $229.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $192.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $203.40.

In related news, Director Julie A. Cullivan sold 2,013 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.58, for a total value of $397,728.54. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,395,309.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Julie A. Cullivan sold 2,013 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.58, for a total value of $397,728.54. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,395,309.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Julie A. Cullivan sold 1,180 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.00, for a total transaction of $231,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,152,872. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,458 shares of company stock valued at $10,534,340 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Axon Enterprise during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Axon Enterprise during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in Axon Enterprise during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in Axon Enterprise during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in Axon Enterprise during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

