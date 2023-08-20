Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Stock Holdings Lessened by MAI Capital Management

MAI Capital Management trimmed its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) by 5.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,624 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 359 shares during the quarter. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company were worth $1,640,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BDX. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 95,813.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,045,643 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,028,807,000 after purchasing an additional 4,041,425 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Becton, Dickinson and Company during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $697,398,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 397.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 873,147 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $222,041,000 after acquiring an additional 697,591 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 66.8% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,645,725 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $418,508,000 after acquiring an additional 659,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, StonePine Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 695.5% during the first quarter. StonePine Asset Management Inc. now owns 585,834 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $145,017,000 after acquiring an additional 512,191 shares in the last quarter. 85.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company stock opened at $273.69 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $266.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $253.91. The company has a market cap of $79.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.67, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 1 year low of $215.90 and a 1 year high of $287.32.

Becton, Dickinson and Company ( NYSE:BDX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.89 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.84 billion. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 8.73%. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.66 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th will be given a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.06%.

In other Becton, Dickinson and Company news, EVP David Hickey sold 2,974 shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.85, for a total transaction of $826,325.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,166,692.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP David Hickey sold 2,974 shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.85, for a total value of $826,325.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,166,692.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Michael David Garrison sold 1,300 shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.13, for a total value of $360,269.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,429,159.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BDX. StockNews.com lowered shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $305.00 to $304.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. Barclays increased their price target on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $284.00 to $303.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $284.89.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment provides peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

