Bessemer Group Inc. Acquires 306 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $2,644,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Chubb in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Chubb in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Chubb in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in Chubb in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Chubb in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. 87.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chubb alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Chubb

In other Chubb news, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 1,187 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.81, for a total value of $251,418.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,234 shares in the company, valued at $2,803,093.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Theodore Shasta sold 699 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.94, for a total transaction of $141,156.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,511 shares in the company, valued at $2,930,351.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 1,187 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.81, for a total value of $251,418.47. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,803,093.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 12,534 shares of company stock worth $2,635,175. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Chubb from $192.00 to $209.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Citigroup increased their target price on Chubb from $229.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Chubb in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Chubb from $200.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Chubb from $260.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $242.79.

Read Our Latest Report on CB

Chubb Price Performance

Shares of CB stock opened at $199.90 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Chubb Limited has a twelve month low of $173.78 and a twelve month high of $231.37. The company has a market cap of $82.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $196.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $198.60.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $4.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.41 by $0.51. Chubb had a return on equity of 13.56% and a net margin of 12.47%. The business had revenue of $10.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.20 EPS. Chubb’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 18.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chubb announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Monday, June 12th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.71%.

About Chubb

(Free Report)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.