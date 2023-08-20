Bessemer Group Inc. Decreases Holdings in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Bessemer Group Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,522 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 362 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Hess were worth $2,717,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new position in Hess during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. New Hampshire Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Hess in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. TFC Financial Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hess in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of Hess by 36.8% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 279 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hess in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. 82.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hess Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of HES stock opened at $155.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market cap of $47.77 billion, a PE ratio of 29.80 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a 50-day moving average of $142.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $138.26. Hess Co. has a 1-year low of $100.34 and a 1-year high of $160.52.

Insider Activity

Hess ( NYSE:HES Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.08. Hess had a net margin of 14.60% and a return on equity of 19.56%. The company had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.15 earnings per share. Hess’s revenue was down 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Hess Co. will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 33,414 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.33, for a total value of $5,056,540.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 82,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,550,099.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 9.93% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on HES shares. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Hess from $172.00 to $166.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Hess from $168.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Hess from $161.00 to $169.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Hess from $154.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Hess from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Hess presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.94.

About Hess

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

Further Reading

