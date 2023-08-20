Bessemer Group Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Bessemer Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 110,674 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,186 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $4,999,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VEA. Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Corrado Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter worth about $35,000.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock opened at $44.63 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $35.42 and a 52-week high of $47.81. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.66. The firm has a market cap of $109.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

