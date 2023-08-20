Bessemer Group Inc. Has $3.03 Million Stake in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Bessemer Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,942 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 1,218 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $3,029,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Command Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Chelsea Counsel Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 127.7% during the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 214 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, TimeScale Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Yum! Brands alerts:

Yum! Brands Price Performance

YUM opened at $129.12 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.01. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $103.96 and a 1 year high of $143.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $135.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $133.34.

Yum! Brands Announces Dividend

Yum! Brands ( NYSE:YUM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 16.16% and a net margin of 20.31%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.05 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.605 per share. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 28th. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is 48.99%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on YUM. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $139.00 to $138.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $148.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $140.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $155.00 price target on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Yum! Brands has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $148.84.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Yum! Brands

Insider Transactions at Yum! Brands

In other news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,858 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.81, for a total transaction of $520,096.98. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,727,983.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,858 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.81, for a total value of $520,096.98. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,727,983.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Weir Mirian M. Graddick sold 1,332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.46, for a total value of $179,100.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,233 shares in the company, valued at $165,789.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,951 shares of company stock worth $2,444,113 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

About Yum! Brands

(Free Report)

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Yum! Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum! Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.