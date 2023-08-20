Bessemer Group Inc. Lowers Position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Bessemer Group Inc. cut its stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 17.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,349 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 6,208 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $3,729,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 1,666.7% in the first quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 212 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Applied Materials by 173.9% during the first quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 252 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 77.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on AMAT. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Applied Materials from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com began coverage on Applied Materials in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on Applied Materials from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Applied Materials from $125.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Applied Materials from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Applied Materials presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.12.

Applied Materials Price Performance

NASDAQ:AMAT opened at $142.66 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.58. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.12 and a 52-week high of $153.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $142.32 and a 200 day moving average of $127.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.26.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $6.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.15 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 51.01% and a net margin of 24.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.94 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Applied Materials Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 24th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 16.89%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Applied Materials

In other Applied Materials news, VP Timothy M. Deane sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.30, for a total transaction of $1,029,750.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 100,759 shares in the company, valued at $13,834,210.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 10,000 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total value of $1,420,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 69,504 shares in the company, valued at $9,869,568. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Timothy M. Deane sold 7,500 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.30, for a total value of $1,029,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 100,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,834,210.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

About Applied Materials

(Free Report)

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.