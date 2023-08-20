Bessemer Group Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Bessemer Group Inc. reduced its stake in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,587 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,190 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $3,180,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MPC. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 0.7% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 473,446 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $63,835,000 after buying an additional 3,308 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co grew its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 92.1% during the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 12,159 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,639,000 after acquiring an additional 5,830 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 15.7% during the first quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 8,050 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,085,000 after acquiring an additional 1,093 shares during the period. S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the first quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the first quarter worth $2,178,000. 76.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $133.00 to $143.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho lowered Marathon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $148.00 to $161.00 in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $148.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $132.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marathon Petroleum presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.93.

Marathon Petroleum Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:MPC opened at $144.62 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 52-week low of $89.40 and a 52-week high of $149.76. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $125.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $122.68. The company has a market capitalization of $57.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.63.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $5.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.55 by $0.77. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 36.33% and a net margin of 8.01%. The business had revenue of $36.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $10.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 32.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 21.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Petroleum Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.89%.

Marathon Petroleum announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, May 2nd that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the oil and gas company to repurchase up to 10.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Shawn M. Lyon sold 8,086 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.15, for a total transaction of $1,189,854.90. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,036 shares in the company, valued at $2,212,547.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, COO Gregory Scott Floerke sold 8,189 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.80, for a total transaction of $1,193,956.20. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 28,633 shares in the company, valued at $4,174,691.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Shawn M. Lyon sold 8,086 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.15, for a total value of $1,189,854.90. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,212,547.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 32,905 shares of company stock worth $4,513,612. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Marathon Petroleum Profile

(Free Report)

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

Featured Articles

