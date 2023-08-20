Bessemer Group Inc. Sells 1,075 Shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Bessemer Group Inc. reduced its position in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 5.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,765 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 1,075 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $4,795,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Davis Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in The Cigna Group in the 4th quarter valued at $490,000. Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 4,127 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 81,006 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $26,840,000 after purchasing an additional 2,698 shares during the last quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft bought a new position in shares of The Cigna Group during the 4th quarter worth $1,773,000. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Cigna Group during the 1st quarter worth $207,000. 85.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get The Cigna Group alerts:

The Cigna Group Stock Performance

Shares of CI opened at $276.01 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $81.69 billion, a PE ratio of 12.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $282.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $273.48. The Cigna Group has a 12-month low of $240.50 and a 12-month high of $340.11.

The Cigna Group Dividend Announcement

The Cigna Group ( NYSE:CI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The health services provider reported $6.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.98 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $48.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.24 billion. The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 3.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $6.22 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Cigna Group will post 24.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 5th. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio is 22.40%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CI. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on The Cigna Group from $367.00 to $293.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Bank of America increased their price target on The Cigna Group from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Edward Jones downgraded The Cigna Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on The Cigna Group in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on The Cigna Group from $356.00 to $341.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Cigna Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $337.79.

Read Our Latest Analysis on CI

Insider Activity at The Cigna Group

In related news, CFO Brian C. Evanko sold 2,307 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $692,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,399,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other The Cigna Group news, EVP Everett Neville sold 13,157 shares of The Cigna Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.21, for a total value of $3,884,077.97. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,457,451.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian C. Evanko sold 2,307 shares of The Cigna Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $692,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,332 shares in the company, valued at $9,399,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 28,180 shares of company stock valued at $8,270,294. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

The Cigna Group Profile

(Free Report)

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The Cigna Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Cigna Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.