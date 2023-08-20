Bessemer Group Inc. Sells 1,103 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Bessemer Group Inc. lowered its holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 2.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 37,018 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,103 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $3,163,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new position in General Mills in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in General Mills in the third quarter valued at $28,000. AXS Investments LLC bought a new position in General Mills in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in General Mills in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC grew its position in General Mills by 141.0% in the first quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.73% of the company’s stock.

Get General Mills alerts:

General Mills Price Performance

Shares of General Mills stock opened at $70.21 on Friday. General Mills, Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.09 and a twelve month high of $90.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.23.

General Mills Increases Dividend

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 28th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.05. General Mills had a net margin of 12.91% and a return on equity of 24.47%. The business had revenue of $5.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.12 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 10th were paid a $0.59 dividend. This is a boost from General Mills’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 7th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. General Mills’s payout ratio is 54.76%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of General Mills from $86.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of General Mills from $95.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of General Mills from $88.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of General Mills from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of General Mills in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.67.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on GIS

General Mills Company Profile

(Free Report)

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.