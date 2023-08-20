Bessemer Group Inc. Sells 224 Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Bessemer Group Inc. decreased its holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,591 shares of the company’s stock after selling 224 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in McKesson were worth $3,059,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in McKesson by 0.7% in the first quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of McKesson by 2.9% during the first quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of McKesson by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,307,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of McKesson by 2.6% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Humankind Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of McKesson by 1.1% during the first quarter. Humankind Investments LLC now owns 2,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $922,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at McKesson

In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,471 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.00, for a total transaction of $1,527,240.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 121,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,608,720. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,471 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.00, for a total transaction of $1,527,240.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 121,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,608,720. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,938 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.60, for a total value of $1,664,198.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 121,838 shares in the company, valued at $51,488,738.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,943 shares of company stock valued at $10,265,204 over the last 90 days. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MCK shares. Argus increased their target price on McKesson from $430.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Mizuho increased their target price on McKesson from $390.00 to $427.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on McKesson from $426.00 to $459.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of McKesson in a report on Thursday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of McKesson from $491.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $452.33.

McKesson Stock Up 0.8 %

MCK opened at $420.43 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $56.72 billion, a PE ratio of 15.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.60. McKesson Co. has a 52 week low of $331.75 and a 52 week high of $441.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $415.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $383.14.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $7.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.85 by $1.42. The business had revenue of $74.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.28 billion. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 252.54% and a net margin of 1.32%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that McKesson Co. will post 27.17 earnings per share for the current year.

McKesson Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This is a boost from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.06%.

McKesson Profile

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

Featured Stories

