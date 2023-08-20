Bessemer Group Inc. Sells 83,486 Shares of Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBNK)

Bessemer Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBNK – Free Report) by 39.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 130,404 shares of the company’s stock after selling 83,486 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. owned about 0.42% of Origin Bancorp worth $4,192,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of OBNK. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Origin Bancorp by 85.3% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Origin Bancorp by 59.6% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Origin Bancorp during the first quarter valued at $42,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Origin Bancorp by 31.3% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Origin Bancorp by 33.1% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 835 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Origin Bancorp

In related news, insider Jim Crotwell acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.75 per share, with a total value of $89,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $638,881.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 6.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Origin Bancorp from $37.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th.

Origin Bancorp Price Performance

OBNK stock opened at $31.02 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $954.83 million, a PE ratio of 9.66 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50-day moving average is $31.13 and its 200-day moving average is $32.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Origin Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.59 and a 1 year high of $47.28.

About Origin Bancorp

(Free Report)

Origin Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, high net worth individuals, and retail clients. The firm’s products and services include lending, deposits, mortgage banking, and insurance. It also offers other banking services such as Internet banking and voice response information, mobile applications, cash management, overdraft protection, direct deposit, safe deposit boxes, U.S.

