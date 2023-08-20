BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ) Holdings Cut by Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. reduced its stake in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ – Free Report) by 23.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,685 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 12,853 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust were worth $439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000.

Shares of BTZ opened at $9.84 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.15 and its 200-day moving average is $10.34. BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust has a 12 month low of $9.27 and a 12 month high of $11.46.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0839 per share. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.23%. This is an increase from BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th.

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock (Singapore) Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. For the fixed income portion of the portfolio, the fund primarily invests in securities with an average credit quality of BBB by Standard & Poor's Corporation.

