Bradley D. Owens Sells 961 Shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) Stock

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Get Free Report) General Counsel Bradley D. Owens sold 961 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.72, for a total transaction of $51,624.92. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 25,911 shares in the company, valued at $1,391,938.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Zillow Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ Z opened at $50.87 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 10.90 and a current ratio of 10.90. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.14 and a 1 year high of $57.19.

Institutional Trading of Zillow Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Zillow Group by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 25,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,839 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Zillow Group by 38.5% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 2,746 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Zillow Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $531,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Zillow Group by 52.5% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 102,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,368,000 after purchasing an additional 35,379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Zillow Group by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 671,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,103,000 after purchasing an additional 9,463 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.49% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on Z. 51job reissued an “initiates” rating on shares of Zillow Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Zillow Group in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Zillow Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, VNET Group reaffirmed an “initiates” rating on shares of Zillow Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.50.

About Zillow Group

Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media, and Technology (IMT), Mortgages, and Homes. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals marketplaces, and new construction marketplaces, and sale of other advertising and business technology solutions for real estate professionals.

