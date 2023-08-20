Bradley D. Owens Sells 961 Shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) Stock

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Free Report) General Counsel Bradley D. Owens sold 961 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.72, for a total value of $51,624.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 25,911 shares in the company, valued at $1,391,938.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Zillow Group stock opened at $49.43 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 10.90, a quick ratio of 10.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.21 and a 12 month high of $55.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $50.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.97.

A number of research analysts have commented on ZG shares. Stephens upped their price objective on Zillow Group from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 30th. Benchmark upped their price objective on Zillow Group from $65.00 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Zillow Group in a report on Friday, June 30th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Zillow Group from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Zillow Group from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zillow Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.11.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZG. Norges Bank bought a new position in Zillow Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $59,032,000. Echo Street Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zillow Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $24,653,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Zillow Group in the second quarter valued at about $18,130,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 16.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,489,506 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $71,275,000 after buying an additional 343,693 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Zillow Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $10,502,000. 19.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands on mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company operates through Internet, Media & Technology (IMT); Mortgages; and Homes segments. Its IMT segment offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, as well as other services, which includes new construction marketplace, advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as display and dotloop and floor plans.

