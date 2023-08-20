Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. They set a sell rating and a $79.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $88.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Citigroup lowered Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $99.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $84.13.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Stock Down 0.6 %

Insider Activity

NYSE:BFAM opened at $90.27 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $93.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.01. The company has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a PE ratio of 81.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.21. Bright Horizons Family Solutions has a 1-year low of $54.19 and a 1-year high of $98.87.

In other Bright Horizons Family Solutions news, Director Mary Ann Tocio sold 10,000 shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.02, for a total value of $920,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 46,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,311,597.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Mary Ann Tocio sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.02, for a total value of $920,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,311,597.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Lightfoot Sara Lawrence sold 2,282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.25, for a total value of $187,694.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $364,778.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Bright Horizons Family Solutions

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BFAM. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 141.6% in the second quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 60.7% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 184.0% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 355 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter.

About Bright Horizons Family Solutions

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides early education and childcare, back-up care, educational advisory, and other workplace solutions services for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.

