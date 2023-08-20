BTIG Research Cuts Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) Price Target to $35.00

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Free Report) had its price target cut by BTIG Research from $42.00 to $35.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the athletic footwear retailer’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Foot Locker from $42.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Foot Locker in a research report on Thursday. They set a sell rating on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Foot Locker from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Guggenheim cut their target price on Foot Locker from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Foot Locker from $42.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Sunday, May 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Foot Locker currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $36.85.

NYSE:FL opened at $25.27 on Thursday. Foot Locker has a 12 month low of $24.44 and a 12 month high of $47.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business’s 50-day moving average is $26.10 and its 200 day moving average is $34.61. The company has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.79 and a beta of 1.24.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 19th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.08). Foot Locker had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 11.77%. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Foot Locker will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 12th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.33%. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.02%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Foot Locker by 45.8% during the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 2,082 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 654 shares during the period. GTS Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Foot Locker during the second quarter worth $2,540,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Foot Locker by 101.7% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 340,336 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $9,227,000 after buying an additional 171,608 shares during the period. Clearline Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Foot Locker during the 2nd quarter valued at $5,315,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Foot Locker during the 2nd quarter valued at $382,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.05% of the company’s stock.

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a footwear and apparel retailer in North America, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, Asia, and the Middle East. Its brand portfolio includes Foot Locker, a youth culture brand comprising sneakers and apparel; Kids Foot Locker, which offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories for children; and Champs Sports that operates as a mall-based specialty athletic footwear and apparel retailer.

