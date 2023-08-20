Bunge (NYSE:BG) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bunge (NYSE:BG – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on BG. Roth Mkm began coverage on shares of Bunge in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $138.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Bunge from $115.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Bunge from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. 51job reaffirmed an initiates rating on shares of Bunge in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Bunge from $133.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bunge currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $128.29.

Bunge Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BG opened at $112.53 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $102.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.53. Bunge has a 12-month low of $80.41 and a 12-month high of $116.59. The firm has a market cap of $16.95 billion, a PE ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Bunge (NYSE:BG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $3.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by $1.03. Bunge had a net margin of 3.09% and a return on equity of 20.12%. The firm had revenue of $15.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.97 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Bunge will post 12.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Bunge Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.6625 per share. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. Bunge’s payout ratio is currently 20.48%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Christos Dimopoulos sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.89, for a total transaction of $2,237,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 73,291 shares in the company, valued at $8,200,529.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bunge

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Bunge by 77.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,814,463 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $650,918,000 after purchasing an additional 2,975,929 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Bunge in the fourth quarter worth $186,143,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Bunge by 59.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,100,158 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $295,462,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159,939 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Bunge by 5.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,105,841 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,563,069,000 after purchasing an additional 696,806 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Bunge in the first quarter worth $74,642,000. 84.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bunge Company Profile

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains comprising wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

Featured Articles

