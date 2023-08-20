Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cameco (NYSE:CCJ – Free Report) (TSE:CCO) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on CCJ. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Cameco from C$51.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock an action list buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Cameco from C$50.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Cameco from C$50.00 to C$49.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th.

Get Cameco alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on CCJ

Cameco Stock Performance

NYSE:CCJ opened at $34.67 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.90. The company has a market cap of $15.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 231.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Cameco has a 52 week low of $21.02 and a 52 week high of $35.24.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $482.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $636.37 million. Cameco had a return on equity of 2.74% and a net margin of 4.67%. The business’s revenue was down 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cameco will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cameco

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cameco in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its position in Cameco by 1,175.8% in the fourth quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 1,263 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,164 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in Cameco by 291.3% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,209 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Cameco in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Cameco in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.86% of the company’s stock.

About Cameco

(Get Free Report)

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cameco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cameco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.