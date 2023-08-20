Cantor Fitzgerald Reaffirms Overweight Rating for StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE)

Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $18.00 target price on the stock.

STNE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TheStreet raised StoneCo from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Citigroup lifted their price target on StoneCo from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Sunday, May 21st. Susquehanna lifted their price target on StoneCo from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. HSBC raised StoneCo from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Finally, UBS Group raised StoneCo from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $16.47.

Shares of STNE stock opened at $12.32 on Thursday. StoneCo has a 1-year low of $8.07 and a 1-year high of $14.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The company has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 2.22.

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.08. StoneCo had a return on equity of 6.66% and a net margin of 7.51%. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that StoneCo will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its holdings in shares of StoneCo by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 55,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after buying an additional 10,782 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in StoneCo during the first quarter worth approximately $1,176,000. Intellectus Partners LLC boosted its position in StoneCo by 36.2% during the first quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 30,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 8,150 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in StoneCo by 30.0% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,835,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,046,000 after purchasing an additional 655,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in StoneCo during the first quarter worth approximately $327,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.52% of the company’s stock.

StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology and software solutions to merchants and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels in Brazil. It distributes its solutions, principally through proprietary Stone Hubs, which offer hyper-local sales and services; and sells solutions to brick-and-mortar and digital merchants through sales team.

