Capula Management Ltd Acquires New Holdings in RB Global, Inc. (NYSE:RBA)

Capula Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of RB Global, Inc. (NYSE:RBA – Free Report) (TSE:RBA) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 4,429 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RBA. Cooke & Bieler LP purchased a new position in RB Global during the first quarter valued at approximately $197,481,000. Luxor Capital Group LP increased its holdings in RB Global by 95.9% during the fourth quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP now owns 4,209,222 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $243,419,000 after buying an additional 2,060,511 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its holdings in RB Global by 114.8% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,492,206 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $196,586,000 after buying an additional 1,866,099 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in RB Global in the fourth quarter worth $79,586,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in RB Global by 4,154.7% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,282,377 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $72,182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252,237 shares during the last quarter. 89.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE RBA opened at $56.64 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.32 billion, a PE ratio of 61.57, a P/E/G ratio of 6.47 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a fifty day moving average of $59.67 and a 200 day moving average of $58.18. RB Global, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.72 and a 1 year high of $71.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 22nd. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. RB Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 117.39%.

In other RB Global news, Director Michael D. Sieger bought 1,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $58.08 per share, for a total transaction of $58,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,036 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $176,330.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO James Francis Kessler bought 2,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $56.30 per share, with a total value of $112,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 63,011 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,547,519.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 3,411 shares of company stock worth $194,090 over the last three months. Company insiders own 4.32% of the company's stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of RB Global from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, July 20th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of RB Global from $61.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of RB Global from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. StockNews.com lowered shares of RB Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, National Bankshares raised shares of RB Global from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, RB Global presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.25.

RB Global, Inc, an omnichannel marketplace, provides insights, services, and transaction solutions for buyers and sellers of commercial assets and vehicles worldwide. Its marketplace brands include Ritchie Bros., an auctioneer of commercial assets and vehicles offering online bidding; IAA, a digital marketplace connecting vehicle buyers and sellers; Rouse Services, which provides asset management, data-driven intelligence, and performance benchmarking system; SmartEquip, a technology platform that supports customers' management of the equipment lifecycle; Xcira that provides live simulcast auction technologies; and Veritread, an online marketplace for heavy haul transport solution.

