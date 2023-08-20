Capula Management Ltd Acquires New Position in United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X)

Capula Management Ltd acquired a new stake in United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 10,669 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in X. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in United States Steel in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in United States Steel in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new position in United States Steel in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in United States Steel by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,682 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AXS Investments LLC purchased a new position in United States Steel in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.72% of the company’s stock.

X stock opened at $30.99 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.92. United States Steel Co. has a one year low of $17.89 and a one year high of $32.52. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.19.

United States Steel ( NYSE:X Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $5.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.11 billion. United States Steel had a net margin of 7.05% and a return on equity of 13.51%. United States Steel’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.86 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that United States Steel Co. will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 7th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 4th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. United States Steel’s payout ratio is currently 3.85%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on X. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of United States Steel in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BNP Paribas cut shares of United States Steel from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of United States Steel from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of United States Steel from $27.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of United States Steel from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.00.

In other United States Steel news, VP James E. Bruno sold 58,812 shares of United States Steel stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $1,881,984.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 56,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,809,536. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other United States Steel news, VP James E. Bruno sold 58,812 shares of United States Steel stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $1,881,984.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 56,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,809,536. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Duane D. Holloway sold 23,406 shares of United States Steel stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total transaction of $725,586.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 105,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,279,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through four segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), Mini Mill, U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets, and tin mill products, as well as iron ore and coke.

