Capula Management Ltd Buys New Holdings in US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD)

Capula Management Ltd purchased a new position in US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in US Foods by 63.7% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp increased its stake in US Foods by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 1,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in shares of US Foods by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 15,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of US Foods by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of US Foods by 29.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE USFD opened at $39.97 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.87 billion, a PE ratio of 21.61 and a beta of 1.49. US Foods Holding Corp. has a 12 month low of $25.49 and a 12 month high of $44.52. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $42.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

USFD has been the subject of several research reports. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of US Foods from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley raised US Foods from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on US Foods from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on US Foods from $47.00 to $51.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of US Foods from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.45.

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, engages in marketing, sale, and distribution of fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

