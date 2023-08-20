Capula Management Ltd Buys New Position in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

Capula Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 857 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. American National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Insulet during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in Insulet by 78.1% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 114 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new stake in Insulet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in Insulet by 51.1% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 133 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Insulet by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 140 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter.

In other Insulet news, SVP Dan Manea sold 175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total transaction of $50,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,311,380. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Insulet news, CFO Wayde D. Mcmillan sold 1,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.94, for a total transaction of $392,720.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 21,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,076,702.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Dan Manea sold 175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total value of $50,750.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,311,380. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,063 shares of company stock worth $4,658,561 in the last 90 days. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:PODD opened at $205.11 on Friday. Insulet Co. has a 12-month low of $204.26 and a 12-month high of $335.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 230.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 3.34 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $271.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $292.22.

Several research firms have issued reports on PODD. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Insulet from $360.00 to $325.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Insulet from $328.00 to $360.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Insulet from $370.00 to $320.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. TD Cowen lowered their price target on Insulet from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on Insulet from $350.00 to $299.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Insulet has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $312.57.

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It offers Omnipod System, a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, as well as its wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

