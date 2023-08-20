Capula Management Ltd Buys New Shares in EQRx, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQRX)

Capula Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of EQRx, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQRX – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 120,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in EQRx by 32.6% during the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 435,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $845,000 after purchasing an additional 106,922 shares in the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in EQRx during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in EQRx during the first quarter valued at about $244,000. New York Life Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in EQRx during the first quarter valued at about $485,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in EQRx by 335.3% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 53,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 41,453 shares during the period. 72.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:EQRX opened at $2.25 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.96. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of -4.09 and a beta of 0.62. EQRx, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.58 and a 52 week high of $5.75.

EQRx, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in developing medicines primarily for the treatment of oncology and immune-inflammatory diseases in the United States. The company's clinical programs in pipeline includes Aumolertinib, an epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR) tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of patients with EGFR-mutated non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC); Sugemalimab, is an anti-programmed cell death-ligand 1 (PD-L1) monoclonal antibody that treats stage III and stage IV NSCLC; and Lerociclib, a small molecule cyclin-dependent kinase 4/6 inhibitor, which has completed Phase 1 clinical trial in patients with metastatic breast cancer, as well as in combination with other targeted therapies for the treatment of patients with hormone receptor positive (HR+)/human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 negative (HER2-) metastatic breast cancer.

